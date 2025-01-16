Ceasefire Showdown: Biden and Trump's Middle East Diplomatic Tug-of-War

In a significant diplomatic development, both President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump are taking credit for brokering a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The White House enlisted Trump's Middle East envoy, leading to a deal following prolonged negotiations.

Trump quickly attributed the success to a groundwork laid out by his administration, though final details remain in discussion. Meanwhile, Biden reiterated that the ceasefire emerged from a strategic plan crafted in May. The agreement takes place amid regional shifts, including a ceasefire in Lebanon and reduced Iranian influence.

This agreement shares U.S. bipartisan foreign policy collaboration, demonstrated through Biden's ongoing diplomatic efforts and Trump's assertive pressure tactics. Both administrations have acknowledged each other's contributions, emphasizing dialogue over determining the peace process's next stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)