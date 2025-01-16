Left Menu

Ceasefire Showdown: Biden and Trump's Middle East Diplomatic Tug-of-War

A ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas has been claimed as a victory by both President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump. While Biden emphasizes a diplomatic approach, Trump credits his tough stance. Both administrations collaborated to ensure the deal's success amid Middle East tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 03:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic development, both President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump are taking credit for brokering a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The White House enlisted Trump's Middle East envoy, leading to a deal following prolonged negotiations.

Trump quickly attributed the success to a groundwork laid out by his administration, though final details remain in discussion. Meanwhile, Biden reiterated that the ceasefire emerged from a strategic plan crafted in May. The agreement takes place amid regional shifts, including a ceasefire in Lebanon and reduced Iranian influence.

This agreement shares U.S. bipartisan foreign policy collaboration, demonstrated through Biden's ongoing diplomatic efforts and Trump's assertive pressure tactics. Both administrations have acknowledged each other's contributions, emphasizing dialogue over determining the peace process's next stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

