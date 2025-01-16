Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat's Vision: Ayodhya Temple as the True Independence of India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat termed the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya as India's 'true independence,' aligning with the group's ideological stance, noted CPI (ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya. He criticized the RSS for undermining India's freedom movement and Constitution, presenting it as a challenge to India's democratic future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:19 IST
Mohan Bhagwat's Vision: Ayodhya Temple as the True Independence of India
  • Country:
  • India

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on the Ram Temple's consecration as India's 'true independence' sparked controversy. CPI (ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya stated that this aligns with the group's rejection of India's freedom movement.

The RSS's approach is seen as a significant ideological threat to India's democracy, particularly as the nation commemorates the 75th anniversary of its Constitution.

Bhattacharya criticized the RSS for its historical opposition to anti-colonial nationalism, urging for a reaffirmation of democratic principles to safeguard India's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025