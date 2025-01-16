Mohan Bhagwat's Vision: Ayodhya Temple as the True Independence of India

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on the Ram Temple's consecration as India's 'true independence' sparked controversy. CPI (ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya stated that this aligns with the group's rejection of India's freedom movement.

The RSS's approach is seen as a significant ideological threat to India's democracy, particularly as the nation commemorates the 75th anniversary of its Constitution.

Bhattacharya criticized the RSS for its historical opposition to anti-colonial nationalism, urging for a reaffirmation of democratic principles to safeguard India's future.

