Mohan Bhagwat's Vision: Ayodhya Temple as the True Independence of India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat termed the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya as India's 'true independence,' aligning with the group's ideological stance, noted CPI (ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya. He criticized the RSS for undermining India's freedom movement and Constitution, presenting it as a challenge to India's democratic future.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:19 IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on the Ram Temple's consecration as India's 'true independence' sparked controversy. CPI (ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya stated that this aligns with the group's rejection of India's freedom movement.
The RSS's approach is seen as a significant ideological threat to India's democracy, particularly as the nation commemorates the 75th anniversary of its Constitution.
Bhattacharya criticized the RSS for its historical opposition to anti-colonial nationalism, urging for a reaffirmation of democratic principles to safeguard India's future.
