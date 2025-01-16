Greenland Deal Standoff: Denmark's Business Dialogue Amid Tensions

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has taken proactive steps to address the escalating Greenland acquisition issue, following remarks from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump about potential military or economic actions.

Trump stressed the necessity of U.S. control over the Arctic territory, raising the possibility of imposing tariffs on Denmark. Frederiksen, during a lengthy phone conversation with Trump, reiterated Greenland's right to self-determination and discussed Denmark's commitment to Arctic security.

A meeting involving major Danish business figures, including CEOs from Novo Nordisk, Pandora, and Lego, was called to seek a united stance. The dialogue underscores the importance of Danish contributions to the U.S. economy, aiming to fortify transatlantic trade relations.

