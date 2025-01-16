Bond Market Vigilantes: A Challenge for Modern Presidencies

As Donald Trump assumed the presidency, concerns about 'bond vigilantes' resurfaced, evoking memories of economic challenges during Bill Clinton's term. This financial market scrutiny arises as the U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio reaches critical levels, previously unseen since post-World War II.

With bond yields climbing significantly, experts suggest a return of these vigilantes could heavily impact Trump's policy efforts. This concern is further fueled by global debt trends and previous economic turmoil faced by leaders worldwide, suggesting a potential for similar challenges under the new administration.

Political and economic analysts emphasize the complexities surrounding bond market confidence in government policies, with rising borrowing costs posing risks not only to the U.S. economy but potentially triggering a ripple effect across international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)