Brazil's Supreme Court Denies Bolsonaro's Passport Return Request

In a significant ruling, Brazil's Supreme Court has dismissed Jair Bolsonaro's bid to have his passport returned. This refusal prevents the former president from traveling to the U.S. to attend upcoming political events.

Bolsonaro, who has been prohibited from seeking office until 2030, faces serious criminal allegations tied to his actions following the 2022 election. His passport was originally seized in early 2024 by order of the Brazilian judiciary, due to concerns over a possible flight risk.

Legal experts anticipated that the court would prioritize ongoing investigations, which was confirmed when Justice Alexandre de Moraes cited Bolsonaro's past comments on escaping persecution as a reason to uphold the passport retention.

