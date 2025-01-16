Dilip Saikia Set to Lead Assam BJP: A New Era Begins

Dilip Saikia is set to take over as the Assam BJP president, becoming the only nominee by the nomination deadline on Thursday, according to sources from the party. Party officials, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, are preparing to announce Saikia's new role on Friday.

Saikia, a two-time Lok Sabha MP and former national general secretary of the BJP, filed his nomination with support from key figures like incumbent state president Bhabesh Kalita. The announcement ceremony is expected to coincide with the declaration of national council members from Assam.

Outgoing president Kalita has received accolades for his leadership, under which the BJP achieved significant electoral victories. With elections looming, the party strategizes for upcoming challenges, marking this transition as a critical juncture in its organizational endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)