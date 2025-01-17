Left Menu

Imran Khan's Dramatic Legal Battle: From Cricket Star to Jail Bars

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to 14 years in prison, with his wife also receiving a seven-year sentence, over a land corruption scandal. This marks the latest in a series of legal challenges he has faced since his ousting in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:41 IST
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, was handed a 14-year prison sentence by a Rawalpindi court, with his wife Bushra Bibi receiving a seven-year term over a land corruption case. This verdict comes amid numerous legal battles Khan has faced following his 2022 ousting.

The charges, linked to Khan's tenure as premier from 2018 to 2022, involve allegations of accepting land valued at up to 7 billion rupees as a bribe from a real estate developer. Both Khan and his wife deny any wrongdoing, and his political party, PTI, asserts the land was for charitable purposes.

Additionally, Khan faces accusations relating to state gifts, the unlawful sale of which landed him in jail in August. Allegations continue to mount, including charges of abetting violence and leaking state secrets, all of which complicate the former cricket star's legal troubles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

