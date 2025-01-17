Dilip Saikia Takes Charge as Assam BJP President Unopposed

Dilip Saikia has been elected unopposed as the new president of the Assam BJP, succeeding Bhabesh Kalita. The appointment was officially confirmed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the returning officer for the election, during a formal programme attended by top party leaders, including Sarbananda Sonowal and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In his speech, Saikia called for unity among party workers and leaders to turn Assam into one of the top five states in the country. He referenced former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee's vision of the 'lotus' blooming, affirming the dream's realization nationwide. Saikia emphasized that while electoral victories are important, they are not the only measure of a political party's success.

Saikia, serving as BJP national general secretary and a second-term MP for Darrang-Udalguri, was the sole candidate for the position. His nomination was bolstered by 20 proposers, including prominent state political figures. Alongside Saikia's election, the announcement of 23 national council members from the state was made.

