Left Menu

Supreme Court Urges Reform in Unopposed Election Wins

The Supreme Court has prompted the central government and election commission to implement provisions ensuring that unopposed candidates must secure a minimum percentage of votes to be declared winners. The court is addressing potential reforms to enhance democratic integrity by ensuring fairer electoral outcomes and encouraging true competition in elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:00 IST
Supreme Court Urges Reform in Unopposed Election Wins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has advised the central government to introduce provisions requiring unopposed candidates in elections to achieve a minimum percentage of votes before being declared winners. This recommendation arose during a hearing on the validity of Section 53 (2) of the Representation of the People Act, which dictates procedures for contested and uncontested elections.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh highlighted that despite the limited instances of unopposed victories in parliamentary elections, ensuring a mechanism for minimum vote requirements is crucial for maintaining democratic integrity. This initiative aims to prevent affluent candidates from unfairly influencing elections and ensure genuine competition.

While the election commission argues the matter requires Parliament's consideration, the court believes such an enabling provision would foster a multi-party culture and improve democracy. It emphasizes the implementation of safeguards without striking down existing laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025