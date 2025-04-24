Supreme Court Urges Reform in Unopposed Election Wins

The Supreme Court has advised the central government to introduce provisions requiring unopposed candidates in elections to achieve a minimum percentage of votes before being declared winners. This recommendation arose during a hearing on the validity of Section 53 (2) of the Representation of the People Act, which dictates procedures for contested and uncontested elections.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh highlighted that despite the limited instances of unopposed victories in parliamentary elections, ensuring a mechanism for minimum vote requirements is crucial for maintaining democratic integrity. This initiative aims to prevent affluent candidates from unfairly influencing elections and ensure genuine competition.

While the election commission argues the matter requires Parliament's consideration, the court believes such an enabling provision would foster a multi-party culture and improve democracy. It emphasizes the implementation of safeguards without striking down existing laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)