Left Menu

Rajkumari Dhillon's Axe Shock: AAP's Unanticipated Candidate Switch

Rajkumari Dhillon, an AAP MLA from Hari Nagar, expressed dissatisfaction after being replaced for the Delhi election. Originally selected in December, she was substituted by Surinder Setia in January. Despite her campaign efforts, her party made the decision based on ground reports. Dhillon remains undecided on her next steps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:21 IST
Rajkumari Dhillon's Axe Shock: AAP's Unanticipated Candidate Switch
  • Country:
  • India

Rajkumari Dhillon, the outgoing AAP MLA from Hari Nagar, expressed her discontent on Friday after being denied a party ticket for the forthcoming Delhi election.

Initially named as the party candidate on December 15, Dhillon was unexpectedly replaced by Surinder Setia on January 15. Despite her campaign efforts, she received news of the change without an explanation.

At a press conference, Dhillon, who defeated BJP's Tajinder Bagga in the 2020 elections, mentioned she required time to make future plans. AAP sources attributed her replacement to ground reports and candidate prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025