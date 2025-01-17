Rajkumari Dhillon's Axe Shock: AAP's Unanticipated Candidate Switch

Rajkumari Dhillon, the outgoing AAP MLA from Hari Nagar, expressed her discontent on Friday after being denied a party ticket for the forthcoming Delhi election.

Initially named as the party candidate on December 15, Dhillon was unexpectedly replaced by Surinder Setia on January 15. Despite her campaign efforts, she received news of the change without an explanation.

At a press conference, Dhillon, who defeated BJP's Tajinder Bagga in the 2020 elections, mentioned she required time to make future plans. AAP sources attributed her replacement to ground reports and candidate prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)