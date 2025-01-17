TikTok's Battle for Survival: U.S. Supreme Court Upholds Law

In a significant development, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against TikTok, upholding a federal law that mandates the divestiture of the app by ByteDance or its ban in the United States. This decision aligns with national security concerns over Chinese ownership and data collection risks.

The bipartisan law, pushed through by Congress and signed by President Biden, was contested on the grounds of infringing the First Amendment. However, the Supreme Court determined that it addresses control by a foreign adversary, not free speech, overturning a lower court's stance.

TikTok, a social media giant with extensive reach in the U.S., stands at a crossroads as the ruling could severely impact its operations. The app, central to numerous users and businesses, underscores the tension between national security and digital freedom in a globalized world.

