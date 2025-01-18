Ohio Political Shakeup: Husted Steps In, Ramaswamy Eyes Governorship
Ohio's political landscape undergoes significant changes as Jon Husted is appointed to the U.S. Senate by Governor Mike DeWine, replacing JD Vance. Meanwhile, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy plans to run for Ohio governor in 2026. The developments impact Republican dynamics in Congress as Trump's administration takes shape.
In a major political reshuffle, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has appointed Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted to the U.S. Senate. This decision follows JD Vance's resignation from the seat. Husted, a seasoned politician and former speaker, emphasized his commitment to work alongside President Trump to further Republican goals.
The announcement comes as part of a broader Republican strategy to maintain its 53-47 majority in the Senate. Similar moves are seen in Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis has named Attorney General Ashley Moody to potentially replace Senator Marco Rubio if he assumes the role of Secretary of State.
Meanwhile, Vivek Ramaswamy, an Ohio native, is reportedly gearing up for a gubernatorial run in 2026. Known for his role on a governmental efficiency task force with Elon Musk, Ramaswamy aims to succeed the term-limited DeWine and continue his focus on budget efficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
