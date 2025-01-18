Haryana BJP Chief Accused: Calls for Resignation Amid Serious Allegations

Haryana minister Anil Vij has urged for Mohan Lal Badoli, accused in a gang rape case, to step down as state BJP chief to preserve the party's sanctity until proven innocent.

Badoli and singer Rocky Mittal face charges after a woman alleged they raped her in a Kasauli hotel. The FIR, filed in Himachal Pradesh, details accusations against the duo, including making videos of the act and threatening her.

Vij, while confident of Badoli's innocence, stressed the need for him to resign to uphold the party's reputation. He emphasized the seriousness of the allegations, which include criminal intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)