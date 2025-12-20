Five Found Guilty in Bulandshahr Gang Rape Case

In a landmark verdict, a Special Judge for POCSO cases in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday convicted five individuals in connection with the infamous Bulandshahr Gang Rape Case. The culprits, identified as Juber alias Sunil alias Parwej, Sajid, Dharamvir alias Jitender, Naresh alias Sandip Baheliya, and Sunil Kumar alias Sagar, were found guilty of brutal crimes including rape, dacoity, and wrongful confinement.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the investigation following an August 2016 directive from the Allahabad High Court. The case was initially registered at Kotwali Dehat Police Station in Bulandshahr. The distressing incident involved the assailants forcibly seizing a family of six at gunpoint, looting valuables, and committing heinous acts of sexual violence on two victims.

After a thorough investigation, the CBI filed a charge-sheet against the main accused in November 2016, followed by a supplementary charge-sheet in April 2018. During the trial, one accused passed away in custody. The guilty verdict was delivered, with sentencing scheduled for December 22, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)