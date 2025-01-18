CM Dhami Rallies Almora for BJP, Promises Innovation and Development

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday addressed a large public gathering in Almora, appealing for robust support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming municipal elections. He urged votes for Ajay Verma as mayor and BJP candidates for various councillor positions.

In his speech, CM Dhami criticized Congress for its alleged neglect of Almora's development, contrasting it with BJP's commitment to progress, which includes upgrading Almora to a municipal corporation. He assured that, under BJP leadership, Almora would witness infrastructure innovation and tourism growth.

Dhami accused Congress of having a family-oriented, corrupt mindset, and suggested that the party's interest in Almora elections was purely business-related. He also condemned Congress for questioning the army's valor concerning surgical strike proofs. Dhami highlighted ongoing government schemes fostering Almora's development, including the introduction of helicopter services enhancing tourism connectivity.

