Political Tensions Flare: Kejriwal's Alleged Car Attack Sparks Fierce Accusations

In a dramatic escalation of pre-election tensions, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday condemned what he called a 'cowardly act,' following an alleged attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's vehicle. Singh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of resorting to 'hooliganism' to sway voters.

Singh alleged that supporters of BJP candidate Parvesh Verma were behind the attack, claiming they targeted Kejriwal's car with stones. AAP released video footage purporting to show the incident, as they pressed their allegations. However, BJP candidate Verma countered the claims, accusing Kejriwal's vehicle of injuring a BJP worker.

The controversy deepened when BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj visited the injured, depicting the incident as a sign of AAP's desperation. She accused Kejriwal of striking down party supporters 'ruthlessly' and warned of possible criminal proceedings. The clash sets the stage for a fiery electoral battle in New Delhi's triangular assembly contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)