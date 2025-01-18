Double-Engine Drive: Andhra Pradesh's Development under Naidu and Modi

In a strong call for collaborative governance, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the necessity of a 'double-engine' government model for the state's development. Speaking at an event in Kadapa district's Mydukur, Naidu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing confidence that under Modi's leadership, India could rise to be the world's leading economy by 2047.

Naidu commended the 21 Lok Sabha seats secured by the NDA in the state, likening them to a 'Sanjeevani' or life-infusing elixir that provides crucial support to Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister noted that the once financially struggling state is revitalized and oxygenated by support from the central government.

Addressing both local and national aspirations, Naidu reiterated his ambition to see Telugu people excel globally. He affirmed the Center's commitment with substantial allocations for projects like the Polavaram irrigation scheme and advocacy for interlinking major rivers. Additionally, he launched the Swarna Andhra-Swach Andhra initiative, promoting clean living as envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)