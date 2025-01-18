BJP Turmoil: Internal Rifts and Leadership Challenges in Karnataka

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka is facing significant internal turmoil, as dissenting voices erupted over the weekend. Dissident MLAs Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi publicly criticized state party chief B Y Vijayendra, questioning his leadership skills and credibility.

The discord comes on the heels of the Enforcement Directorate's confirmation of the MUDA site-allotment scam, implicating Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife. The scandal has prompted the BJP to gear up for a battle against the ruling Congress party, but internal strife threatens to undermine these efforts.

Yatnal and Jarkiholi's outspoken critique highlights a power struggle within the BJP, as they call for leadership change and accountability. This internal friction surfaces at a critical time when the party aims to consolidate its position against Congress, posing questions about its readiness and unity ahead of future elections.

