J&K Opposition Express Discontent Over Budget Session

Jammu and Kashmir BJP MLA Sunil Sharma criticized the ruling National Conference for not addressing local issues in its budget. He castigated Sajjad Lone for separatism links and accused Mehbooba Mufti of contributing to J&K's current issues. Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary rebuked Mufti's remarks on state affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 11:14 IST
In a fiery criticism of the current Jammu and Kashmir government, opposition BJP MLA Sunil Sharma expressed dissatisfaction over the recent budget presented by the National Conference. He voiced concerns that the budget failed to address pressing issues of the region, reflecting a disconnect from the public's expectations.

Further targeting political figures, Sharma accused Sajjad Lone of aligning with separatism throughout his political journey. He remarked on Lone's difficulties integrating into mainstream politics despite the opportunities offered.

In a related development, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary launched a sharp retort against former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. Choudhary condemned Mufti's statements on the region's political climate, holding her responsible for the loss of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. He recalled her dismissive stance on issues of child safety during times of conflict.

