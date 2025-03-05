J&K Opposition Express Discontent Over Budget Session

In a fiery criticism of the current Jammu and Kashmir government, opposition BJP MLA Sunil Sharma expressed dissatisfaction over the recent budget presented by the National Conference. He voiced concerns that the budget failed to address pressing issues of the region, reflecting a disconnect from the public's expectations.

Further targeting political figures, Sharma accused Sajjad Lone of aligning with separatism throughout his political journey. He remarked on Lone's difficulties integrating into mainstream politics despite the opportunities offered.

In a related development, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary launched a sharp retort against former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. Choudhary condemned Mufti's statements on the region's political climate, holding her responsible for the loss of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. He recalled her dismissive stance on issues of child safety during times of conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)