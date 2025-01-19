Ceasefire Brings Hope as India Supports Israel's Defense Rights

In a significant development, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas has come into effect in Gaza, bringing a temporary halt to hostilities. Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar expressed gratitude towards New Delhi for endorsing his nation's rights to self-defense.

The cessation of conflict and corresponding hostage-release deal emerge after 15 months of heightened tensions, initially sparked by a violent attack from Hamas on Israel dated October 7, 2023. This accord is anticipated to pacify the persistent turmoil in Gaza and ensure the liberation of Israeli captives.

India, while condemning the Hamas attack, has consistently advocated for peace talks aimed at a two-state resolution to the Palestinian issue, thereby welcoming the ceasefire deal as a positive step. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs voiced support for the agreement, aspiring it leads to sustained humanitarian aid for Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)