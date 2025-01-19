Ceasefire Brings Hope as India Supports Israel's Defense Rights
Israel and Hamas have entered a ceasefire agreement to end ongoing hostilities in Gaza, with Israel's ambassador to India expressing gratitude for India's support of Israel's right to self-defense. The deal, following a 15-month conflict, aims to release Israeli hostages and address regional security concerns.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas has come into effect in Gaza, bringing a temporary halt to hostilities. Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar expressed gratitude towards New Delhi for endorsing his nation's rights to self-defense.
The cessation of conflict and corresponding hostage-release deal emerge after 15 months of heightened tensions, initially sparked by a violent attack from Hamas on Israel dated October 7, 2023. This accord is anticipated to pacify the persistent turmoil in Gaza and ensure the liberation of Israeli captives.
India, while condemning the Hamas attack, has consistently advocated for peace talks aimed at a two-state resolution to the Palestinian issue, thereby welcoming the ceasefire deal as a positive step. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs voiced support for the agreement, aspiring it leads to sustained humanitarian aid for Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Navigating Tensions: U.S.-India Talks Amid China's Expanding Influence
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties
India's Fierce Pace Attack Dominates Australia in Crucial Test
India Dismantles Australian Top-Order with Seam Bowling Masterclass
India skipper Jasprit Bumrah leaves stadium for scans. Virat Kohli leads team in his absence in Sydney Test.