Left Menu

Ceasefire Brings Hope as India Supports Israel's Defense Rights

Israel and Hamas have entered a ceasefire agreement to end ongoing hostilities in Gaza, with Israel's ambassador to India expressing gratitude for India's support of Israel's right to self-defense. The deal, following a 15-month conflict, aims to release Israeli hostages and address regional security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 21:45 IST
Ceasefire Brings Hope as India Supports Israel's Defense Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas has come into effect in Gaza, bringing a temporary halt to hostilities. Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar expressed gratitude towards New Delhi for endorsing his nation's rights to self-defense.

The cessation of conflict and corresponding hostage-release deal emerge after 15 months of heightened tensions, initially sparked by a violent attack from Hamas on Israel dated October 7, 2023. This accord is anticipated to pacify the persistent turmoil in Gaza and ensure the liberation of Israeli captives.

India, while condemning the Hamas attack, has consistently advocated for peace talks aimed at a two-state resolution to the Palestinian issue, thereby welcoming the ceasefire deal as a positive step. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs voiced support for the agreement, aspiring it leads to sustained humanitarian aid for Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025