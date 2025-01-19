A Long Walk Home: Palestinians Return to Devastated Gaza

As a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas took shape, Palestinians in Gaza began the arduous journey back to their battered homes. Many families, displaced by the intense 15-month conflict, returned to find mere remnants of their past lives, confronting a grim reality.

The military conflict, marked by significant casualties and widespread destruction, dislocated 1.9 million people. Among the devastated areas was Beit Lahiya, where residents like Um Saber discovered their once-familiar neighborhoods reduced to ruins, pushing them to navigate a landscape of loss.

Despite the catastrophic conditions, a sense of cautious hope emerged amidst the debris. As the ceasefire unfolds, Palestinians grapple with challenges of rebuilding, with many prioritizing the promise of immediate peace over the daunting efforts ahead.

