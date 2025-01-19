MP Sanjay Yadav Faces 20 Crore Extortion Threat

Rashtriya Janata Dal's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav has claimed he received an extortion call demanding Rs 20 crore. The threat, if unmet, included dire consequences, according to Yadav's statement.

Following the threat, Yadav filed a complaint, prompting the police to register an FIR at the Sachivalaya police station.

The investigating officer, Station House Officer Sanjeev Kumar, confirmed that an investigation is underway regarding the extortion allegation.

(With inputs from agencies.)