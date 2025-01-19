MP Sanjay Yadav Faces 20 Crore Extortion Threat
Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Sanjay Yadav reported receiving a threatening extortion call demanding Rs 20 crore. The caller threatened dire consequences if the amount wasn't paid. An FIR was filed at Sachivalaya police station, and the investigation is underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 19-01-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 22:31 IST
Country:
- India
Rashtriya Janata Dal's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav has claimed he received an extortion call demanding Rs 20 crore. The threat, if unmet, included dire consequences, according to Yadav's statement.
Following the threat, Yadav filed a complaint, prompting the police to register an FIR at the Sachivalaya police station.
The investigating officer, Station House Officer Sanjeev Kumar, confirmed that an investigation is underway regarding the extortion allegation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
