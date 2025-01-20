Left Menu

Trump's Pre-Inaugural Rally: A Concerted Show of Support

US President-elect Donald Trump's pre-inaugural rally in Washington featured music acts like Kid Rock and Puerto Rican stars Anuel AA and Justin Quiles, drawing supporters to the Capitol One Arena. The rally resembled a campaign event with critiques aimed at Democratic leaders and a commitment to end alleged failings of the previous administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 03:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

US President-elect Donald Trump hosted a vibrant pre-inaugural rally in Washington, which opened with emotive performances by Kid Rock and a prayer, igniting the fervor of Trump supporters gathered at the Capitol One Arena.

Among the notable acts on stage were Puerto Rican musicians Anuel AA and Justin Quiles, who expressed their support for Trump, creating a stark contrast to the controversies of past rallies. The atmosphere mirrored a campaign rather than a traditional pre-inaugural event.

Trump aides and supporters launched criticisms at President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, drawing from campaign talking points. Top advisor Stephen Miller labeled the past four years as a period of national decline, while conservative commentator Megyn Kelly targeted Harris with sharp rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

