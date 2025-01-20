Trump's Pre-Inaugural Rally: A Concerted Show of Support

US President-elect Donald Trump hosted a vibrant pre-inaugural rally in Washington, which opened with emotive performances by Kid Rock and a prayer, igniting the fervor of Trump supporters gathered at the Capitol One Arena.

Among the notable acts on stage were Puerto Rican musicians Anuel AA and Justin Quiles, who expressed their support for Trump, creating a stark contrast to the controversies of past rallies. The atmosphere mirrored a campaign rather than a traditional pre-inaugural event.

Trump aides and supporters launched criticisms at President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, drawing from campaign talking points. Top advisor Stephen Miller labeled the past four years as a period of national decline, while conservative commentator Megyn Kelly targeted Harris with sharp rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)