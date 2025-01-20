Trump's Revival of TikTok Sparks U.S.-China Digital Détente
President-elect Donald Trump is working to restore TikTok's access in the U.S., promising to revive the app after taking office. While TikTok services began returning online, the app remains unavailable in app stores. The move reflects a shift from Trump's previous stance to ban the Chinese-owned platform.
TikTok's services are making a comeback in the United States as President-elect Donald Trump pledges to reopen the app's access. This announcement marks a significant shift from Trump's prior stance when he sought to ban the platform over data security concerns during his first term.
On Sunday, TikTok's website and some basic services began returning online, although the app has yet to reappear in U.S. app stores. The company credited Trump's efforts for this development, whereas the Chinese Embassy in Washington criticized the U.S. for using state power for suppression.
The re-opening comes amidst strained U.S.-China relations, with Trump eyeing a 50% joint venture ownership. While Republican opposition remains, Trump's move highlights a softening approach toward TikTok, potentially impacting its future standing in the American market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
