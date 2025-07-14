President Murmu to Honor AIIMS Graduates in Bhubaneswar's Momentous Convocation

AIIMS Bhubaneswar is poised for its 5th convocation on Monday, where President Droupadi Murmu will confer degrees to 643 students, alongside awards for exemplary achievements. AIIMS Executive Director Dr Ashutosh Biswas expressed excitement over the President's attendance, which aligns with the presence of key state officials, including Odisha's governor, chief minister, and education minister.

President Murmu's journey to Odisha is scheduled from July 14 to 15, encompassing significant educational and cultural engagements. Her itinerary includes gracing the convocation of Ravenshaw University and initiating a major redevelopment at Ravenshaw Girls' High School in Cuttack. Furthermore, she will attend the birth anniversary celebrations of Adikabi Sarala Das and award the Kalinga Ratna Award-2024.

Highlighting notable governmental moves, the President recently nominated distinguished individuals to the Rajya Sabha, including eminent personalities such as Harshvardhan Shringla, Ujjwal Nikam, C Sadanandan Master, and historian Meenakshi Jain, underscoring her commitment to diverse contributions across diplomatic, legal, social, and historical domains.