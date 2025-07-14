Left Menu

Subversion Appeal: Hong Kong's Pro-Democracy Saga Continues

Twelve Hong Kong pro-democracy activists are appealing their convictions and sentences in a high-profile national security case. Dubbed as 'politically motivated,' the case is part of Beijing’s broader crackdown on dissent. The legal proceedings spotlight international criticisms and the contentious application of Hong Kong's national security law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 09:48 IST
Twelve Hong Kong pro-democracy activists are challenging their convictions and sentences in a significant national security case that has triggered international critique over Beijing's suppression of dissent.

The ongoing legal battle originates from the '47 democrats' case, where activists were accused of 'conspiracy to commit subversion' following a 2020 unofficial primary election. Prosecutors deemed the election a threat to Hong Kong's governmental stability.

Tight security at the West Kowloon courts marks the appeal, as multiple countries' diplomats attend amidst allegations of politically driven prosecutions. The legal saga persists amidst a prolonged crackdown under China's national security directive established after the 2019 protests.

