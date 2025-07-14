Subversion Appeal: Hong Kong's Pro-Democracy Saga Continues

Twelve Hong Kong pro-democracy activists are challenging their convictions and sentences in a significant national security case that has triggered international critique over Beijing's suppression of dissent.

The ongoing legal battle originates from the '47 democrats' case, where activists were accused of 'conspiracy to commit subversion' following a 2020 unofficial primary election. Prosecutors deemed the election a threat to Hong Kong's governmental stability.

Tight security at the West Kowloon courts marks the appeal, as multiple countries' diplomats attend amidst allegations of politically driven prosecutions. The legal saga persists amidst a prolonged crackdown under China's national security directive established after the 2019 protests.

