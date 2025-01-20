Left Menu

Quad Foreign Ministers' Unity at Trump's Inauguration: A New Era of Indo-Pacific Cooperation

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong emphasized the strong commitment of Quad nations—Australia, India, Japan, and the U.S.—to collaborate in the Indo-Pacific region. The ministers were invited to President-elect Trump's inauguration, signifying a united front against China's growing influence. Discussions also focused on the AUKUS defense technology partnership.

Updated: 20-01-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 09:10 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

In Washington, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong met with her Indian and Japanese counterparts, highlighting a shared commitment to collaboration within the Quad—comprising Australia, India, Japan, and the U.S.—amid rising concerns over China's growing influence. The ministers' invitation to Trump’s inauguration affirmed the alliance's strength.

The Quad alliance reflects a collective resolve to address strategic issues in the Indo-Pacific region, underlined by the invitation's symbolic value. Wong underscored the significance of U.S. collaboration for Australia's defense and economy, mentioning planned discussions with U.S. officials, including Senator Marco Rubio, who is poised to become Secretary of State.

In line with her visit, Wong is expected to deliberate on the AUKUS defense technology partnership, involving the sale of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia. This move, part of an extensive strategy, signals Australia's increasing defense expenditure aimed at enhancing deterrence and maintaining peace. Defense Minister Richard Marles noted Australia's significant investment in the American industrial base to boost submarine production.

