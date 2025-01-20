Left Menu

Trump's Historic Return: Defying Odds and Ushering Change in Washington

Donald Trump returns to the presidency, overcoming numerous obstacles including impeachments and criminal charges. As Republicans gain control of Washington, Trump plans immediate executive actions on immigration and energy policies, highlighting his 'America First' approach. His inauguration marks a unique chapter in American political history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 10:54 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump is set to make his historic return to the White House as the 47th president, overcoming legal challenges, impeachment, and assassination attempts. His inauguration marks a new chapter as the Republican Party assumes unified control of Washington.

Trump plans immediate executive orders targeting deportations, fossil fuel development, and civil service protections. The weather has shifted the ceremony indoors to the Capitol Rotunda, a first in 40 years, with an adjusted celebration replacing the traditional parade.

The president-elect remains controversial, promising retribution against political critics and continuing to challenge the status quo. The business community and political landscape brace for significant changes, as Trump enacts swift policies impacting immigration, trade, and energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

