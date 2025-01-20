Karnataka Leadership Criticized for Missing Economic Opportunities

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra has launched a scathing attack on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the state's absence at the World Economic Forum in Davos, pointing to what he describes as a lack of a strategic roadmap from the Congress government.

Vijayendra expressed his concerns on social media, stating that the Congress-led administration shows no urgency to reclaim Karnataka's former title as the 'Startup Capital of India,' which has been overtaken by Maharashtra.

Highlighting the state's absence from WEF 2025, he accused the government of prioritizing short-term populist measures over long-term economic innovation, dubbing them a 'Zero Development Sarkar.'

(With inputs from agencies.)