Orban's Vision: A Right-Wing Surge Led by Trump's Policies

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban anticipates Donald Trump's presidency to inspire a right-wing movement in Europe. He envisions improved U.S.-Hungary relations and criticizes the current EU system. Though concerned about tariffs on EU imports affecting Hungary, Orban proposes an offensive against Brussels' 'left-liberal oligarchy.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:12 IST
Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban, Hungary's Prime Minister, forecasts Donald Trump's U.S. presidency inspiring a right-wing wave across Europe. Orban, a loyal Trump supporter, expects a 'golden era' for U.S.-Hungary relations, promising to lead a charge to 'occupy' Brussels with a new political strategy.

Despite the National Bank of Hungary's caution that Trump's proposed EU tariffs could harm Hungary's economy, Orban remains resolute in his campaign. He criticizes the EU for failing to assure citizen prosperity and for its inability to halt illegal immigration and secure its borders.

Orban's Fidesz party, part of the Patriots group in the European Parliament, recently rose to prominence. As he ramps up rhetoric against Brussels' 'left-liberal oligarchy,' Orban eyes a potential shift toward a right-wing majority in upcoming European elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

