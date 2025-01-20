Orban's Vision: A Right-Wing Surge Led by Trump's Policies

Viktor Orban, Hungary's Prime Minister, forecasts Donald Trump's U.S. presidency inspiring a right-wing wave across Europe. Orban, a loyal Trump supporter, expects a 'golden era' for U.S.-Hungary relations, promising to lead a charge to 'occupy' Brussels with a new political strategy.

Despite the National Bank of Hungary's caution that Trump's proposed EU tariffs could harm Hungary's economy, Orban remains resolute in his campaign. He criticizes the EU for failing to assure citizen prosperity and for its inability to halt illegal immigration and secure its borders.

Orban's Fidesz party, part of the Patriots group in the European Parliament, recently rose to prominence. As he ramps up rhetoric against Brussels' 'left-liberal oligarchy,' Orban eyes a potential shift toward a right-wing majority in upcoming European elections.

