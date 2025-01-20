President Biden's Controversial Pardons: A Departure from Tradition

President Joe Biden exercised his presidential clemency powers in an unprecedented manner on Monday, granting preemptive pardons to key figures, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Gen. Mark Milley. This decision safeguards them from possible political reprisals by the new Trump administration.

Biden's move comes in response to Donald Trump's warnings of targeting political adversaries, particularly those involved in investigating his actions concerning the Jan 6 Capitol attack. Trump's incoming Cabinet members, who support his election claims, have pledged to take action against those who stood against him.

The pardons, marking Biden's final hours in office, aim to protect not only individuals but also the principles of democracy, preventing potential misuse of the presidential pardon power for political objectives. This decision sets a new precedent for the uses of clemency by future presidents.

