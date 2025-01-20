Trump Plans External Revenue Service to Boost US Economy
In his inaugural address, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to tariff and tax other countries to benefit Americans. He proposed the establishment of an 'external revenue service' to collect tariffs and duties, promising significant funds would flow into the U.S. Treasury.
In a bold move during his inaugural address, President Donald Trump revealed plans to tax and tariff foreign nations as a means of bolstering the American economy.
The president announced a new initiative dubbed the 'external revenue service,' which aims to gather revenues from outside the country.
This strategy is poised to funnel substantial sums into the U.S. treasury, Trump promised, asserting it would mark a significant overhaul of the existing trade system.
