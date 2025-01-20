Trump Plans External Revenue Service to Boost US Economy

In a bold move during his inaugural address, President Donald Trump revealed plans to tax and tariff foreign nations as a means of bolstering the American economy.

The president announced a new initiative dubbed the 'external revenue service,' which aims to gather revenues from outside the country.

This strategy is poised to funnel substantial sums into the U.S. treasury, Trump promised, asserting it would mark a significant overhaul of the existing trade system.

