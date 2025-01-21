Donald Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration Amid Controversies

Donald Trump took the oath of office as the U.S. President, promising to revive America he claims was mired in betrayal and decline. His inauguration, highlighting a rigorous crackdown on immigration, marked a momentous return for Trump after legal battles and historical political achievements.

In a combative speech inside the U.S. Capitol, Trump labeled January 20 as 'Liberation Day' for Americans. With former President Joe Biden nearby, he criticized previous policies on immigration and foreign affairs while committing to assertive executive actions, including halting illegal immigration.

Significantly the first felon president, Trump juxtaposes his presidency with past controversies. Despite partisan rhetoric, some tech moguls like Elon Musk joined hands in Trump's ambition, signaling potential new alliances in his administration's trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)