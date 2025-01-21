Left Menu

Biden Issues Controversial Last-Minute Pardons

In his last hours as president, Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons for family members and individuals targeted by Donald Trump, including Liz Cheney and Mark Milley. Biden cited politically motivated prosecutions as the reason, while Trump criticized the pardons. The pardons also covered public servants involved in the Jan. 6 investigation.

Updated: 21-01-2025 01:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 01:10 IST
In an unexpected move during his final hours in office, President Joe Biden granted preemptive pardons to several of his family members and individuals who have been targeted by incoming President Donald Trump. The controversial pardons encompassed figures such as former Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney and Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Biden's decision aimed to shield public servants affected by political retaliation, notably those involved in probing the January 6 Capitol riot. His pardon list included his siblings and high-profile figures like Anthony Fauci. The president maintained that these individuals were undeserving of unjust politically-driven investigations.

Trump, assuming office the same day, labeled the pardons as unjustified, referencing figures like Cheney and Milley as guilty of severe misconduct. Biden justified his actions as necessary under 'exceptional circumstances' to protect reputations and lives from baseless allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

