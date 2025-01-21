Left Menu

FTC Leadership Shakeup: Lina Khan's Resignation

Lina Khan, the former head of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission under President Joe Biden, has announced her resignation in the coming weeks. Republican Commissioner Andrew Ferguson has been appointed as the new chair following President Donald Trump's assumption of office. Khan plans to finalize administrative tasks before leaving.

Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 04:58 IST
  • United States

Lina Khan will step down from her position as head of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) within weeks, according to a memo she sent to staff. Her resignation comes after President Donald Trump took office, with Andrew Ferguson now serving as the agency's chair.

Khan, who had been appointed by former President Joe Biden, is focused on completing crucial administrative duties, including document retention and records management, before officially leaving her role. These tasks are legally required and reflect her commitment to ensuring a smooth transition.

This leadership change marks a significant shift in the FTC's direction under Trump's presidency, with implications for future regulatory and policy initiatives spearheaded by Ferguson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

