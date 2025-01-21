Left Menu

Trump Reverses Biden-Era Policies, Freezes Hiring and Regulations

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the revocation of nearly 80 executive actions implemented by the previous Biden administration. This includes a freeze on new regulations and hiring. The move, part of broader government restructuring, faces lawsuits and potential workforce disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 06:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 06:11 IST
In a sweeping move aimed at dismantling policies of the Biden administration, President Donald Trump announced on Monday he would revoke nearly 80 executive actions. Addressing a jubilant crowd at Washington's Capital One Arena, Trump emphasized his intent to freeze new regulations and halt federal hiring immediately.

Trump's announcements are part of broader efforts to restructure the federal government, including an advisory group's formation focused on budget cuts and agency cancellations. The moves, some argue, threaten to dismantle existing government efforts and face immediate legal challenges.

Elon Musk, chairing Trump's advisory body, underscored the anticipated impact of these changes, suggesting that the end of remote-work privileges would lead to resignation waves among federal workers. Key rollbacks include Biden's executive orders on AI risks, climate change, health threats, and drug cost reductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

