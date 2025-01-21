South Korea Seeks Tightened Bilateral Ties with U.S. Under Trump
South Korea's acting president, Choi Sang-mok, expressed hopes for stronger bilateral relations with the United States as Donald Trump begins his second term. Choi intends to engage in a phone call with Trump promptly to discuss reciprocity in the partnership, following Trump's inauguration.
- South Korea
In a move to strengthen diplomatic ties, South Korea's acting president, Choi Sang-mok, has expressed a desire for more reciprocal relations with the United States under President Donald Trump's leadership.
Choi emphasized his intention to initiate prompt communication with Trump, following his recent inauguration for a second term.
This development marks a significant step towards fostering bilateral cooperation between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
