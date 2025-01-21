Left Menu

Trump Doubts Gaza Ceasefire Amidst New Term

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed skepticism about the Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that started on Sunday. His remarks were made during an executive order signing at the White House on the first day of his second presidential term.

U.S. President Donald Trump, on Monday, cast doubt on the sustainability of the recently initiated Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The ceasefire, which came into effect on Sunday, faces uncertainty as expressed by Trump during a White House executive order signing ceremony.

This event marked the opening of Trump's second term in the Oval Office.

