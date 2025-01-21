Left Menu

Trump's DOGE: The New Controversial Government Efficiency Initiative

President Donald Trump signed an executive action to form the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, aiming for dramatic government cuts. DOGE faced immediate legal challenges questioning its validity and intent. Critics recall past advisory groups, like Reagan's, which struggled to implement changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 06:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 06:59 IST
In a bold move, President Donald Trump has unveiled the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an advisory group designed to implement significant reductions in federal operations.

Helmed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the initiative aims to eliminate entire agencies and reduce federal jobs by 75%. However, the announcement was swiftly met by a wave of lawsuits, with unions and watchdog groups questioning its legal standing.

The creation of DOGE echoes previous attempts to streamline government functions but faces skepticism from those who remember past efforts similar in ambition yet deficient in results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

