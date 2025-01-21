Left Menu

Trump's Sweeping Pardons and Controversial Executive Orders Spark Outrage

Donald Trump issued a sweeping pardon for 1,500 individuals, including those involved in the January 6 Capitol attack, leading to widespread criticism. His executive orders included withdrawing from the Paris Agreement and opening Arctic drilling. Plans to halt TikTok and tariffs on Mexico and Canada remain deferred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 12:26 IST
US President Donald Trump (Image Credit: YouTube/TheWhiteHouse) Image Credit: ANI

In a bold move that has stirred controversy across the nation, the newly reinstated President Donald Trump issued a sweeping pardon for 1,500 individuals, many of whom were involved in the infamous January 6 Capitol attack.

This decision, announced on Inauguration Day, has drawn vehement criticism from lawmakers and citizens alike, who remember the assault that threatened the peaceful transfer of power in 2021. Among the pardoned is Stewart Rhodes, former leader of the Oath Keepers militia, whose early release has sparked outrage.

Trump's inauguration was marked by an array of executive orders that signal aggressive policy changes, including withdrawals from international agreements and a significant pivot in immigration policy. The nation's attention now turns to the potential real-world impacts of these decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

