Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Over Alleged Abduction of Councillor in Kerala

The Congress-led UDF raised concerns in the Kerala assembly over the alleged abduction of a CPI(M) councillor, claiming police complicity. Despite demands to adjourn the House, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan opposed it, stating legal action is underway. The opposition alleged that the real culprits remain at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:02 IST
Political Tensions Rise Over Alleged Abduction of Councillor in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions escalated in the Kerala assembly as the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) spotlighted women's safety concerns following the alleged abduction of a CPI(M) councillor near Kochi.

Opposition MLAs, including Anoop Jacob, sought to suspend other assembly proceedings to discuss the incident that unfolded outside the Koothattukulam municipality on January 18. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan opposed the motion, asserting that investigations have begun and four arrests have been made.

The opposition accused local police of laxity and demanded action, claiming that the detained individuals were not the real culprits. The ruling CPI(M) party refuted allegations of abduction, insisting that the incident involved a political dispute rather than criminal activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025