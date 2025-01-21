Political Tensions Rise Over Alleged Abduction of Councillor in Kerala

Political tensions escalated in the Kerala assembly as the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) spotlighted women's safety concerns following the alleged abduction of a CPI(M) councillor near Kochi.

Opposition MLAs, including Anoop Jacob, sought to suspend other assembly proceedings to discuss the incident that unfolded outside the Koothattukulam municipality on January 18. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan opposed the motion, asserting that investigations have begun and four arrests have been made.

The opposition accused local police of laxity and demanded action, claiming that the detained individuals were not the real culprits. The ruling CPI(M) party refuted allegations of abduction, insisting that the incident involved a political dispute rather than criminal activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)