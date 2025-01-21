Putin and Xi Cement Strategic Partnership Amid Global Shifts

In a significant video call, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping explored advancing their strategic partnership. This discussion took place shortly after Donald Trump assumed office as the 47th U.S. president.

During the meeting, Putin referred to Xi as his 'dear friend' and proposed new developments in the Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership. The Kremlin publicized the video, highlighting this diplomatic engagement.

As Russia contends with NATO-assisted Ukrainian forces and China faces U.S. resistance to its growing power, both nations advocate for a declining Western influence. Putin and Xi's dialogue reflects their shared interests and an emerging geopolitical alliance.

