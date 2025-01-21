Left Menu

Putin and Xi Cement Strategic Partnership Amid Global Shifts

In a recent video call, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed strengthening their strategic partnership. This collaboration comes as both nations face increased pressure from the U.S., with the West being depicted as in decline. The meeting underscores the growing geopolitical alignment between Russia and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:19 IST
Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade National Congress. Image Credit: ANI

In a significant video call, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping explored advancing their strategic partnership. This discussion took place shortly after Donald Trump assumed office as the 47th U.S. president.

During the meeting, Putin referred to Xi as his 'dear friend' and proposed new developments in the Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership. The Kremlin publicized the video, highlighting this diplomatic engagement.

As Russia contends with NATO-assisted Ukrainian forces and China faces U.S. resistance to its growing power, both nations advocate for a declining Western influence. Putin and Xi's dialogue reflects their shared interests and an emerging geopolitical alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

