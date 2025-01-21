Putin and Xi Cement Strategic Partnership Amid Global Shifts
In a recent video call, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed strengthening their strategic partnership. This collaboration comes as both nations face increased pressure from the U.S., with the West being depicted as in decline. The meeting underscores the growing geopolitical alignment between Russia and China.
In a significant video call, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping explored advancing their strategic partnership. This discussion took place shortly after Donald Trump assumed office as the 47th U.S. president.
During the meeting, Putin referred to Xi as his 'dear friend' and proposed new developments in the Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership. The Kremlin publicized the video, highlighting this diplomatic engagement.
As Russia contends with NATO-assisted Ukrainian forces and China faces U.S. resistance to its growing power, both nations advocate for a declining Western influence. Putin and Xi's dialogue reflects their shared interests and an emerging geopolitical alliance.
