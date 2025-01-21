Ukraine's Diplomatic Moves: Zelenskiy Seeks Trump Meeting

Ukraine is making diplomatic strides to arrange a meeting between its President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump, though a specific date remains unconfirmed.

Zelenskiy revealed the ongoing efforts during an interview panel at the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland.

The strategic meeting is being worked on by both teams, highlighting the importance of this potential high-level dialogue between the two nations.

