Ukraine's Diplomatic Moves: Zelenskiy Seeks Trump Meeting

Ukraine is actively pursuing a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump. Efforts are underway, according to Zelenskiy, who mentioned the ongoing process during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. A specific date for the meeting has yet to be determined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Zelenskiy revealed the ongoing efforts during an interview panel at the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland.

The strategic meeting is being worked on by both teams, highlighting the importance of this potential high-level dialogue between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

