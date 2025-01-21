Trump's BRICS Blunder Sparks Concerns in Spain
US President Trump mistakenly identified Spain as part of the BRICS nations, causing concerns about potential tariffs. While Spain is committed to NATO, Trump's error and tariff threats against BRICS led to political jitters in Madrid. The Spanish government clarified Spain's NATO and EU memberships.
- Spain
US President Donald Trump has erroneously identified Spain as a BRICS nation, causing confusion and concern in Madrid regarding potential tariffs.
Though Spain is not in the BRICS bloc, Trump's remark came when addressing Spain's defence spending, which is currently below NATO's target.
The Spanish government reiterated its commitment to NATO and its alliance with the US, while expressing uncertainty about Trump's statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
