Petroleum Minister Criticizes Kejriwal Amid Anti-Incumbency Surge

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticized AAP's Arvind Kejriwal over alleged failures and rising anti-incumbency sentiment in Delhi. He highlighted BJP's continued support for citizens and pointed out the AAP's unfulfilled promises and controversies, urging Kejriwal to address issues ahead of the upcoming Delhi polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:26 IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday took aim at Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal's comments regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party's second manifesto for the Delhi polls, asserting that Kejriwal's credibility is waning amidst strong anti-incumbency against the ruling party in the national capital. Puri affirmed that the BJP remains committed to maintaining and enhancing facilities for Delhi residents.

Referring to the BJP's manifesto, Puri highlighted that BJP President JP Nadda pledged to retain existing benefits while promising new ones. He questioned the mental stability of AAP leaders and noted unfulfilled promises made by Kejriwal, such as the construction of a sports university in Mundka since 2015, and questioned their capacity to build new schools as claimed. The minister also mentioned the approval of 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas by the Union Cabinet.

Puri accused Kejriwal of engaging in political theatrics and criticized the AAP government for failing to cooperate on the Delhi metro project and for not presenting CAG reports in the assembly. He pointed out that the discarded liquor policy cost the government over Rs 2000 crore and alleged financial irregularities in the construction of classrooms. With Delhi elections imminent, Puri urged Kejriwal to acknowledge his missteps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

