The Debate Over Daylight Saving Time: Tradition or Time to Change?

Daylight saving time impacts 400 million in North America, causing heated discussions about its necessity. Former U.S. President Trump advocated for abolishing it due to its inconvenience and cost. The practice, originating in wartime Europe, has seen legislative attempts for change but remains controversial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 22:14 IST
Daylight saving time has become a focal point of debate, influencing nearly 400 million people across North America. The practice involves adjusting clocks twice a year and has been a part of American life for over a century. However, its relevance is being questioned as discussions about its necessity persist.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has called for an end to daylight saving time, describing it as inconvenient and costly. Trump's allies, including Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, support the move to eliminate the practice. In 2022, the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, aiming to make daylight saving time permanent, though it stalled in the House of Representatives.

The origins of daylight saving time trace back to World War One, when it was adopted to conserve fuel. Despite its historical roots, modern studies challenge its energy-saving claims. Opposition highlights health concerns related to time shifts, such as increased traffic accidents and sleep deprivation. As the conversation continues, many Americans and legislators remain divided on its future.

