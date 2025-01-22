Trump's Triumphant Return: Polarization, Popularity, and Policy Challenges

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll has highlighted the continuing divide in American public opinion as Donald Trump returns to the White House. The survey indicated a 47% approval rating for Trump, reflecting a polarized nation following his victory in November's election.

However, Trump's controversial pardons related to the January 6 Capitol turmoil have not been well-received, with 58% disapproving of these actions. Meanwhile, his immigration policies seem to resonate with the public, garnering him significant support for those efforts.

The new poll also suggests that Trump's initiatives to broaden U.S. territory are unpopular, with limited backing for acquiring Greenland or retaking the Panama Canal. As Trump embarks on his second term, the varying responses reveal enduring political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)