Trump's Address to Congress: Shaping a Tumultuous Presidency

President Donald Trump is set to address Congress, marking six weeks of a presidency defined by bold executive actions and extensive use of federal authority. His address, akin to a State of the Union speech, aims to outline a vision of American renewal and address pressing issues from national security to economic policy.

The setting carries historical weight, serving as the same chamber attacked during the Capitol riot years prior, drawing polarized reactions as Republican allies applaud Trump's achievements while Democrats question his methods. The speech promises to underscore Trump's intent to reduce bureaucracy, enhance border security, and renegotiate foreign trade and support policies.

Trump's remarks are expected to address his ambitious goal of ending the Ukraine conflict, managing domestic reforms such as tax cuts, and further entrenching tariffs aimed at key international partners. The speech, being closely scrutinized both domestically and internationally, especially amidst recent tariff announcements, could have significant implications for global diplomatic and economic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)