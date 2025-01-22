Left Menu

Presidential Pardon: Trump Frees Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht

President Trump pardoned Ross Ulbricht, the Silk Road founder, fulfilling a campaign promise. Ulbricht was serving a life sentence for creating an online black market using bitcoin. The pardon marks a shift from the previous crackdown on cryptocurrencies and highlights debates on government overreach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 05:46 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 05:46 IST
In a striking move, former President Donald Trump pardoned Silk Road's creator, Ross Ulbricht, on Tuesday, releasing him from a life sentence handed down for managing an underground marketplace that facilitated over $200 million in illegal transactions via bitcoin.

The pardon, a crucial campaign pledge, sees the Trump administration take a divergent stance from previous regulatory measures against cryptocurrency, often associated with Democrat-led policies. Trump's decision appears significant as it reverses the crackdown on digital currencies observed during President Biden's tenure.

Political and public opinions on Ulbricht's pardon remain polarized, with advocates like the Libertarian Party denouncing his conviction as government overreach and others arguing his case stands as a warning against unlawful internet activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

