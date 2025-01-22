Quad Nations Unite Against Unilateral Changes in Indo-Pacific

In a diplomatic move aimed at China, foreign ministers from the Quad countries—India, Australia, Japan, and the US—expressed strong opposition to unilateral efforts to alter the status quo in the Indo-Pacific region.

The meeting, hosted by US Secretary of State Rubio, included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Penny Wong from Australia, and Japan's Iwaya Takeshi. It ended with a reconfirmation of the Quad Leadership Summit in India later this year and India hosting the 2025 Summit.

The Quad aims for an open, stable Indo-Pacific, opposing any force-driven changes, amid China's territorial disputes in the region. The ministers committed to advancing regional security and promoting resilient supply chains, emphasizing democratic values and territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)