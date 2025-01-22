Quad Nations Unite Against Unilateral Changes in Indo-Pacific
Foreign ministers from Quad nations—India, Australia, Japan, and the US—jointly opposed any unilateral changes by force in the Indo-Pacific. They emphasized a commitment to international law and regional stability. Future Quad Leaders Summits were confirmed, with India hosting in 2025. China opposes the Quad amidst ongoing territorial disputes.
In a diplomatic move aimed at China, foreign ministers from the Quad countries—India, Australia, Japan, and the US—expressed strong opposition to unilateral efforts to alter the status quo in the Indo-Pacific region.
The meeting, hosted by US Secretary of State Rubio, included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Penny Wong from Australia, and Japan's Iwaya Takeshi. It ended with a reconfirmation of the Quad Leadership Summit in India later this year and India hosting the 2025 Summit.
The Quad aims for an open, stable Indo-Pacific, opposing any force-driven changes, amid China's territorial disputes in the region. The ministers committed to advancing regional security and promoting resilient supply chains, emphasizing democratic values and territorial integrity.
